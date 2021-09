NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Golfers know that you drive for show and putt for dough and with a $1 million purse on the line for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship winner, there's certainly a lot of money to go around.

But about how about for the Tri-State. Korn Ferry officials say a 2019 study from the University of Southern Indiana shows the tournament generates between $10 and $12 million for the region.