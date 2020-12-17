COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to medical journal

An article in JAMA (Journal of American Medical Association) says COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the U.S. This is based on a preliminary look at death statistics, although the official death statistics will not be available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until next year.

According to the research in JAMA, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 13, the seven-day moving average for daily COVID-19 deaths tripled, from 826 to 2,430 deaths per day, according to the letter. Those COVID-related deaths now outpace heart disease (an average of 1,700 deaths a day) and cancer (1,600 deaths per day).

The failure of the public and its leaders to take adequate steps to prevent viral transmission has made the nation more vulnerable, allowing COVID-19 to become the leading cause of death in the United States, particularly among those aged 35 years or older. Much of this escalation was preventable, as is true for many deaths to come. Study published in JAMA

The letter also points out that excess deaths from reporting delays and disruptions produced by the pandemic are estimated to be 20% higher than the publicly reported COVID-19 death count.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)