COVID-19 outbreak confirmed in Posey County Jail

POSEY Co., Ind (WEHT) – According to a press release sent out by the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 25 inmates and/or detainees in the Posey County Jail have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release sent out by the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, in nearly all the cases, the individuals are showing no symptoms and there is a minor number of individuals who are showing mild symptoms, consistent with a head cold. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says that no inmates or detainees have required hospitalization.

Sheriff Latham said, “Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, I have implemented procedures to segregate positive inmates and employed other infection control measures in consultation with the Posey County Health Department and Quality Correctional Care, the vendor providing medical services for the jail detainees and inmates… We will continue to work with medical staff both to provide appropriate care for individuals with Covid infections and take every possible step to stem the spread of infection in the jail population.”