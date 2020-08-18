COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center is extended

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Reopen Evansville Task Force says COVID-19 testing at the CK Newsome Center is going to continue through September. Testing was originally scheduled to end at the end of July, but was extended last month to continue through August.

Registration is required, and you can do that online by clicking here or by calling 888-634-1116. Testing is free to all and no medical insurance is necessary. However, residents with existing insurance are asked to provide that information during the scheduling process.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)

