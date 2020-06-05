COVID-19 tests done more than 1M times in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill (WEHT) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and other leaders announced more than 1 million tests have been performed in Illinois.

The State has opened 11 Community-Based Testing Sites for anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms. At these sites, testing is available at no cost to the individual. Furthermore, no appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is required. The state operated Community-Based Testing Sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends that anyone who has recently participated in a mass gathering, including recent rallies and protests, to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after attending an event or immediately following any symptoms. If there are known cases, precautions can be made to ensure the individual is quarantined and does not risk exposure to others.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)

