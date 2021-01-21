Covid-19 U.S. safety ranks by state- where does the Tri-State stand?

In this May 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore receives an injection. On top of rigorous final testing in tens of thousands of people, any COVID-19 vaccines cleared for widespread use will get additional safety evaluation as they’re rolled out. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

(WEHT) Only three weeks into the New Year, the U.S. is off to a rough start for 2021. With safety being at the forefront of the minds of many Americans, Wallethub took a look at the latest statistics across the country to breakdown the numbers by state.

Some states appear to be safer than others in how they’re keeping the pandemic under control with both vaccinations and precautions alike, so where does the Tri-state stand?

Based on the data collected by Wallethub, Illinois ranks at 21, Indiana is just below at 22, and Kentucky came in at the 34th safest. When it comes to transmission rates, Illinois had the 2nd lowest rate, and Indiana came in at #4.

To get these rankings, Wallethub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia to the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. You can see the full report on WalletHub’s website.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)