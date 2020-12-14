COVID-19 vaccination call center hiring in Indiana

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) The Spencer County Health Coalition has announced a new employment opportunity for Hoosiers. Agents for the State of Indiana’s Family & Social Services Administration (FSSA) are seeking applicants for full time contractor employment for a COVID-19 vaccination call center.

The goal of this call center is to provide Hoosiers with up-to-date, scientifically sound vaccine information. And since it is supported through virtual technology, it allows for a flexible work from home schedule.

The State will provide all training materials. Pay is $16 per hour. The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Anyone interested can apply here.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

