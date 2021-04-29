COVID-19 Vaccinations start at community clinic in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A day after Governor Beshear arrives in Henderson to mark the opening of western Kentucky’s first community vaccination clinic, people are showing up with sleeves rolled up.

Today was the first full day of vaccinations at the new clinic in Henderson and of the mobile outreach across the region.

Convenience was a reason for some getting doses on this first full day.

“It was just the easiest accessible place to go, and I figured, ‘Why not?'” said Shannon McGahee of Henderson.

“The ability to not have to make an appointment, just to walk in off the street was key for me,” adds John Payne of Henderson, who got his first dose with his son. He also says there was also a sense of urgency after some co-workers recently got sick.

“I can’t afford that, to miss work without being paid. I just thought it’d be precautionary just to come in,” he said.

C.J. Prudhom of FEMA Office of External Affairs says several people already registered for appointments through their online portal. The agency’s helping Kentucky run this clinic, similar to other ones in Florida.

“In Orlando, where I was, we were allocated 3,000 first doses a day or 3,000 Johnson and Johnson, when we were able to provide those. Three weeks later, we were able to provide the 3,000 first doses, plus the 3,000 second doses, so we had a much bigger capability,” he recalled.

Mobile clinics started going to other counties around the state, where Prudhom says they want to reach those unable to get to Henderson.

“People who can’t travel a distance to get to a site, people who may have access or functional needs that doesn’t allow them to travel very far at all, and also people who have vaccine hesitancy,” explained Prudhom.

Prudhom adds the 250 daily dose limit here was made after talking with state officials during planning.

To book an appointment online, you can go to the vaccination registration website.

(This story was originally published on April 29, 2021)