WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The FDA announced that it had approved the first COVID-19 breathalyzer. The InspectIR COVID-19 breathalyzer has been granted for emergency use.

The FDA says the device delivers results in less than three minutes and is 91% accurate at identifying positive test samples. The device also identifies 99% of negative tests correctly.

The breathalyzer can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals, and mobile testing sites and under the supervision of a licensed health care provider.

The FDA expects to make 100 breathalyzers each week and each breathalyzer can test up to 160 samples a day.