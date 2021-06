EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The City of Evansville will soon end COVID-19 testing at the CK Newsome Center. June 23 will be the last day for testing at the facility.

Last year, the CK Newsome Center became a constant source of COVID testing, offering testing through the week, every week. You can still get tested Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. until June 23.