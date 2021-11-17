COVID vaccine clinic for children being held in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools have organized a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 5-11. They teamed up with Ethos Labs to provide the clinic.

The vaccine clinic will be this Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. It will be a drive thru clinic in the parking lot of the Owensboro Innovation Campus (2631 South Griffith Ave.). Please enter the lot from the Scherm Rd. side of the building.

Families will need to register online prior to arriving. They can do so at https://www.ethos-labs.com/vaccinations/. They will also need to register for their second dose at the same time. That date will be December 11 and will also be from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Families will need to bring their insurance card if they have one (not required) and parents need to bring a form of identification. If they have proof of age for your child, they can bring that as well, but it is not required.