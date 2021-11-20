CVS announces availability of COVID-19 booster dose for adults

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WEHT) — Following Friday’s FDA authorization and CDC guidance related to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine booster, CVS Health confirms they’re offering the booster shot to those aged 18 and older.

An official with CVS says nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer it to the public. The booster shot is only meant for those individuals who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS says they remain committed to reducing barriers to getting vaccinated and are prepared to meet the needs of individuals now eligible for a booster dose.