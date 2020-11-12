Daviess County Public Schools moving to virtual learning through 2020

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – DCPS will be staying online through January 5. Officials will make a decision after December 26 whether or not they will continue classes virtually after Jan. 5.

Officials say the decision to switch to virtual was made due to several factors: growing number of new COVID cases, holidays possibly increasing virus spread, and college students returning home for winter break.

Although the spread has not predominantly originated within our schools – a view shared by public health officials at the Green River District Health Department – the increasing level of incidents is creating challenges in the area of staffing, both in classroom and support roles, and students are missing in-person learning opportunities.

Matt Robbins
DCPS Superintendent

Beginning Monday, November 16, all high school students will move to remote learning. All P-8 students will make the switch a week later on November 23.

