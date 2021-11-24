DCPS to make masks optional for middle, high schools

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) Daviess County Public Schools is making a change to their face mask guidelines. The changes will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 29.

The middle and high schools will be going to mask optional. Face masks will still be required at the elementary schools and on the school bus.

DCPS officials say due to the COVID vaccine being approved for kids 5-11, and the availability of the vaccine, they have decided to make the change. They will continue to require masking protection for the elementary age group as the vaccine requires five weeks to receive both doses of the vaccine to ensure full protection against the COVID-19 virus.

For adults and students ages 12 and older, the vaccine has been available for several months, allowing anyone who wished to receive the vaccine ample time to do so. Boosters are now also widely available.

Robust mitigation efforts and all remaining COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, including:

Continued advocacy for the COVID-19 vaccine/booster

Distancing of 3 feet or greatest extent possible

Use of proper hygiene, including frequent hand-washing and cleaning regimen

Contact tracing, quarantines and optional “Test to Stay” availability

HVAC controls and proper ventilation

Officials say the ultimate goal is to allow for parent/guardian and staff decisions to choose masking based upon individual health needs and personal choice as we begin the new year in January. Anyone who wishes to continue wearing a mask at that time may do so, and that decision will continue to be honored. They will also respect the decision of individuals who choose not to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.