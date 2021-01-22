Deaconess has vaccine appointment openings for Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) If you’re over the age of 70 and live or work in Indiana, are a long-term care resident, a first responder, or a healthcare worker who has in-person contact with patients, you can make an appointment today to get the vaccine on Saturday.

“At the downtown clinic, we’ve made a lot of improvements to increase our volume there, which has allowed us to add appointments available for patients, ” says Andrew Schenk, director of the Deaconess Vaccine Clinic, “We actually have multiple appointments available this weekend.”

If you’re eligible to get the vaccine and want to make an appointment, you can click here to make an appointment online. You can also call 2-1-1 from your mobile phone for more information. If you’re calling from a landline, you’ll need to call 1-866-211-9966.

If you are age 60-69, you can register to be on the COVID-19 Vaccine Call List at this time.

Most people who come in for an appointment are in and out within 45 minutes, we’re told. And there’s no cost to get the vaccine.

“The federal government has actually paid for the cost of the vaccine in the vial,” says Schenk, “And then we just charge a small administration fee to insurance carriers and Medicare, and that’s fully covered by them, there’s no cost sharing at this time.”

Deaconess says they have vaccinated more than 25,000 people so far – more than any other health system in the state of Indiana. On average, Schenk says they are vaccinating about 1,000 people per day.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)