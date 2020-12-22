Deaconess Henderson receives shipment of Moderna vaccine, will administer first shots Wednesday

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Deaconess Henderson says they received a shipment of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning. The first vaccinations will be administered Wednesday morning.

The Moderna vaccine is the second COVID vaccine authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

On Tuesday, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital said they are expecting a shipment of the Moderna vaccine anytime. Hopkins County is also preparing to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

