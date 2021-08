(WEHT)– Deaconess officials say on Thursday, more people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday’s hospitalization rates surpass the peak the area saw back in January.

Health experts say 87% of these patients being hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Deaconess Emergency Departments, as well as other EDs throughout the region, are also experiencing record volumes.

The line graph below shows hospitalizations since March 2020.