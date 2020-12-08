Death toll continues to rise from COVID with 25 deaths more deaths reported

(WEHT) Since October, the Tri-State has seen a growing surge of new COVID cases, and unfortunately, deaths. Local leaders have been urging people to wear face masks, social distance, and stay home whenever possible. With it being the holiday season, and so many suffering from COVID fatigue, Tri-Staters are struggling to follow health guidelines – and the numbers prove it.

On Tuesday, at least 25 new deaths were reported in the Tri-State. Nine deaths in Vanderburgh County, 8 in Daviess County, 5 in Hopkins and 3 in Ohio County. Since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the Tri-State back in March, 699 people have died; 376 of those deaths were reported in October and November alone.

When it comes to positivity rates, Pike County has one of the highest 7-day rates when it comes to all tests at 20.8 percent. And Dubois County has the highest 7-day positivity rate when it comes to unique individuals at 52.3 percent.

Positivity rates in Indiana on December 8, 2020 per the ISDH COVID dashboard

