DePauw University announces their COVID-19 booster mandate

GREENCASTLE, Ind (WEHT) – DePauw university is announcing all students and staff who can get a booster shot for COVID-19 will be required to do so before next semester.

“Our vaccination rates have been a primary reason for the limited number of COVID-19 cases on campus this past term. With the initial vaccine`s waning effectiveness over time, the emergence of new variants contributing to breakthrough cases, and examples of uncontained outbreaks at other higher ed institutions, we are requiring all students, staff, and faculty to receive the COVID-19 booster,” the school said in the email.

Starting January 1, 2022, DePauw will no longer offer drop-in testing for asymptomatic students or employees. The school says they will continue testing unvaccinated and close contact students “at regular intervals.” Students will be expected to supply their own over-the-counter rapid tests for return to campus testing purposes.

Students must get the shot within 48 hours before returning to campus or they won’t be allowed to attend classes nor move into dorms. Those who are not eligible for a booster are required to get it and provide documentation within one week. The winter term starts January 5.