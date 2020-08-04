Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses clinical trial for possible COVID-19 vaccine

(WEHT) — A Phase 3 clinical trial designed to evaluate if an investigational vaccine can prevent symptomatic COVID-19 in adults has begun.

The trial, which will be conducted at U.S. clinical research sites, is expected to enroll approximately 30,000 adult volunteers who do not have COVID-19.

The mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate will be tested at approximately 89 clinical research sites in the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID of the National Institute of Health, discusses the clinical trial process and what Americans can do to volunteer in the video above.

To enroll in the vaccine trials, visit coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org.

