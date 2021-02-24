Dubois County holding mass vaccination clinic

Indiana Cases

DUBOIS CO., Ind (WEHT) The Dubois County Health Department is hosting another mass vaccination clinic next month.

The clinic will be held on March 13 at Jasper Middle School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are asked to use the northside parking lot behind the school building.

Those who are eligible include:

  • healthcare workers
  • staff at healthcare facilities who have direct patient contact
  • first responder with direct patient contact
  • long term care residents and workers
  • anyone over the age of 60

To make an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov and choose Dubois Co. HD Jasper Middle Sch VAX, or call 2-1-1 from your mobile phone.

