Elected official tests positive for COVID one day after getting vaccine

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon says he tested positive for COVID one day after he received the vaccine.

In a statement, Harmon says on Tuesday his wife got tested after learning she may have been exposed to COVID-19, and the test came back positive. Harmon then got tested himself, and that test came back positive.

Harmon says he and his wife only have mild symptoms thus far, and are taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC. He believes he might have been exposed to the virus before getting the vaccine.

Harmon says he still has full faith in the vaccine.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: