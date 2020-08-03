Eli Lilly enters late-phase clinical trial for antibody treatment

(WEHT) Eli Lilly is making big progress in its antibody treatment clinical trial. The company is moving into a late-phase clinical trial of the antibody treatment for COVID-19.
The pharmaceutical giant said it’s recruiting 2,400 nursing home residents and staff for the trial, the population hardest-hit by the pandemic.
The hope is the therapy will offer protection and possibly ease symptoms for those who are infected.
The trial will determine if a single dose reduces the rate of infection over a month, as well as if it can reduce COVID-19 complications over two months.
As for a vaccine for COVID-19, the nation’s top disease doctors say they are still optimistic that a COVID-19 vaccine will happen by the end of this year or early 2021.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- WATCH LIVE: Governor Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update
- D-Patrick Ford donates to Ronald McDonald House Charities
- Lanes closed on Twin Bridges beginning Monday
- Over half a million minutes read during EVPL’s Summer Reading Celebration
- Tri-State natives prepare for tropical storm