Eli Lilly enters late-phase clinical trial for antibody treatment

(WEHT) Eli Lilly is making big progress in its antibody treatment clinical trial. The company is moving into a late-phase clinical trial of the antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The pharmaceutical giant said it’s recruiting 2,400 nursing home residents and staff for the trial, the population hardest-hit by the pandemic.

The hope is the therapy will offer protection and possibly ease symptoms for those who are infected.

The trial will determine if a single dose reduces the rate of infection over a month, as well as if it can reduce COVID-19 complications over two months.

As for a vaccine for COVID-19, the nation’s top disease doctors say they are still optimistic that a COVID-19 vaccine will happen by the end of this year or early 2021.

(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)

