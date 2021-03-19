Entertainment industry begins comeback after a year on pause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s a multi-billion industry that took a major blow after the pandemic hit last year. The entertainment business suffered across many verticals.

Locally, the venues and those who work in that business felt it as much as those of us who simply missed being entertained.

“I think entertainment and events and even meetings connect people to their passion. It allows for somebody to be entertained or educated or to spend time with their family or friends,” said Alexis Berggren, General Manager of Old National Events Plaza.

For many it was an adjustment, but especially for those who work in the industry.

“When you think about entertainment, it’s an 877 billion dollar industry, so it’s been crippling for the industry,” said Berggren.

Scott Schoenike of the Ford Center & Victory Theatre in Evansville said they went from having 100 event days per year to empty seats.

“2020 was going to be a great year, we had a lot of things booked up. We had Cirque Du Soleil and some of them that don’t come every year that we missed out on,” said Schoenike.

The Old National Events Plaza lost eighty percent of their forecasted events for 2020.

“It happened so fast, we hosted “Baby Shark” which was our last event on March 6th and by that Friday, the mandates were in place that we could no long host events,” said Berggren.

Even Hollywood the entertainment capital shut down. One Evansville landmark had its own brush of fame with Hollywood when “A League of Their Own” was filmed there. It too had to close its gates.

“It was a huge disappointment for fans, so many people a lot of regulars who come year in year out. Some of them have been coming since very beginning in 1995, so they were disappointed,” said Preston Leinenbach, Director of Communications for the Evansville Otters.

“Even before Covid, it’s about quality of life, people come here for the gathering. It is a social event,” said Schoenike.

“I’d be remiss to not say what that also brings to our community in terms of economic boost and even some nightlife and culture is really important as well,” said Berggren.

She added, “Our next event is April 23. It’s the Allman Betts Band. It will be held in the theater in a socially-distanced setting. As you can see we have post-it notes marked, we’ve measured and taking everything seriously so people can feel comfortable again.”

“March 29th, and we worked with EVSC and taking right steps to let fans back in. Players will report mid-May for Otters,” said Leinenbach.

“We have some shows lined up in May that are, right now, we’re still optimistic that think they can do the capacity. And right now, we still feel we will be able to as we continue to keep an eye on everything,” said Schoenike.

“Our owner always likes to say sports has always been a healing tool during the bad times of the nation,” said Leinenbach.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)