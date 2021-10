EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The face mask mandate for all Evansville City/County buildings has been lifted. The most recent mandate had been in effect since August when a local disaster emergency was declared due to the spike in COVID cases.

COVID cases have been decreasing in all our counties since the August outbreak. Vanderburgh County added nearly 4,000 new cases in August. So far in October, the county has only added 1,424 new cases.