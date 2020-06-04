Experts concerned child drownings could rise during pandemic

(WEHT) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is worried that with more children home for the summer, there could be more drownings.

Drownings in children were on the increase between 2015 and 2017, the most recent data shows. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages one to four. Because more children are likely to be spending the summer at home due to the pandemic, there’s extra cause for concern.

Residential locations made up 71% of the reported fatal drowning incidents.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is asking parents to learn CPR. They are also encouraged to put fences or barriers around pools and spas and to teach kids to swim safely.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)