EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) If you’re going to the Hank Williams Jr concert at Ford Center this Friday, remember to bring your mask! Both Ford Center and Victor Theatre are now requiring face masks.

😷 EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY & UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: face masks will be required to attend events and must be worn throughout event unless actively eating or drinking. Please note proof of vaccination card, negative Covid test will NOT be required for entry. pic.twitter.com/SAZjptOYgL — The Ford Center (@TheFordCenter) August 18, 2021

Earlier this month a disaster emergency was declared in Vanderburgh County due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Both the EVSC and the Diocese of Evansville have announced the will require face masks in the classroom.