FBI warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams, signs to look out for

(WEHT) The FBI and Office of the Inspector General want to make you aware of signs of potential scams in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine. Security experts are warning Americans to be on their guard and avoid offers that sound too good to be true.

  • You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.
  • You are asked to pay to be put on a waiting list or to get early access.
  • You see an ad on social media or receive unsolicited email or phone calls.
  • Marketers offer to sell or ship doses for payment.

Do not give out your personal information to unknown sources. If you believe you’ve been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, report it to:

  • HHS-OID hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS | website
  • FBI hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI | website
  • CMS/Medicare hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

