FDA: Do NOT use this unauthorized COVID-19 rapid test

FDA (WEHT) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use the E25Bio COVID-19 Direct Antigen Rapid Test. The FDA says they have not cleared, authorized or approved the test for distribution or use in the United States.

The unauthorized test may have incorrect labeling saying that the test is authorized by the FDA. Administration officials add that it may also be sold under the trade name E25Bio SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit.

The FDA says they are concerned that the test carries the risk of giving false negatives. According to officials, no reports of injuries, death or adverse health effects have been received for this test currently.