Federal vaccination clinic opening in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The White House is partnering with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to set up two mass vaccination clinics – one of them will be in Henderson. The other will be in London.

The Community Vaccination Clinic will be at the Henderson County Cooperative Extension, which is across the street from East Heights Elementary. The site will be capable of administering 7,000 doses each week.

Vaccines for CVCs are provided to Kentucky in addition to the regular vaccine allocations the commonwealth receives. These additional vaccine doses are made possible through an increase in production and availability.

People will be able to make appointments or just walk-in for a vaccine. You’ll then have to sit in a waiting area for at least 15 minutes, per CDC guidelines, to be monitored for any adverse reactions.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)