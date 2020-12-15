First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Tri-State

Baptist Health in Madisonville received their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

(WEHT) Baptist Health in Madisonville received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine early Tuesday morning. Officials say it is a monumental day and one they will never forget. Baptist Health is one of the first hospitals in the state to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

UPS arrives with the first Pfizer shipment.

Pharmacist Josh Pruitt unboxes and placees 975 doses into cold storage.

Margo Ashby, Pharmacy Director, and pharmacist Josh Pruitt unbox and place 975 doses into cold storage.

Deaconess Health in Evansville also received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning. The shipment includes 1,900 doses which will ultimately provide 900 vaccinations.

Deaconess receives the first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

