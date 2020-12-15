First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Tri-State

(WEHT) Baptist Health in Madisonville received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine early Tuesday morning. Officials say it is a monumental day and one they will never forget. Baptist Health is one of the first hospitals in the state to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Deaconess Health in Evansville also received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning. The shipment includes 1,900 doses which will ultimately provide 900 vaccinations.
(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)
