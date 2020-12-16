LIVE: First vaccines being administered in Madisonville

If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream on our mobile app, click here.

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The first ten healthcare workers in Madisonville will be getting the COVID vaccine today. Baptist Health in Madisonville received their first shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Those healthcare workers will be getting the shot at 1:30 p.m. You will be able to watch the live stream here in this story. The first group of vaccine recipients will include physicians and APRNs, an ED physician, a nurse, respiratory therapists, and an EMS crew member.

Baptist Health Madisonville was one of 11 hospitals chosen for parts of the first shipment, and one of five Baptist Health facilities in Kentucky and Indiana. The hospital received 975 vaccines early Tuesday morning.

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the first groups of people to get the vaccine will be high-risk healthcare workers and first responders. Then people with comorbidities and underlying conditions that put them at a significantly higher risk, and those living in long term care facilities.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)