MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A former Kentucky state representative from Muhlenberg County has passed away overnight after battling COVID-19.

Former State Rep. Brent Yonts had been reported in critical condition Wednesday. Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield posted on Twitter that Yonts had been put on a ventilator and asked everyone to keep him in their prayers.

Yonts served as the state representative for Kentucky’s 15th District from 1997 to 2016.