Gibson County Health Dept noticing financial impact of pandemic

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Gibson County’s Health Department Director is urging residents to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 rise in the area.

Diane Hornby says they’re noticing the local economy is hurting because businesses are needing to close when they have sick employees.

Hornby is asking people to wear masks while in businesses and to watch what other counties are doing.

“I think we want to watch closely what Vanderburgh County unfolds with this mask situation. Because while I know a lot of people think it’s their civil rights, they put their seatbelts on to protect themselves, so we’re just asking that you put your mask on to protect yourself,” she said.

Hornby says the state health department will be in to test people starting tomorrow.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: