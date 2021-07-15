Gibson County now in the orange for COVID cases, Hopkins County has 2nd highest rate in Kentucky

INDIANA (WEHT) Due to a spike in cases in Gibson County, the county is now just one of two counties in Indiana to be in the orange zone. And Hopkins County now has the 2nd highest incidence of COVID in the state of Kentucky.

Indiana has flagged Gibson County as having a “large number of weekly cases attributable to congregate settings.” Gibson County reported 15 new cases on Thursday, the most cases reported in a single day since early April. They have added 36 cases so far this week. Only 35.5-percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh, Warrick and Posey counties remain in the yellow zone. So far this week, Vanderburgh County has added 85 cases, Warrick has added 36, and Posey has added 12 new cases. These are numbers the counties hasn’t seen since April.

Hopkins County Health Department says the county now has the 2nd highest rate of COVID-19 in Kentucky. Health officials are reporting younger people are being hospitalized, and some are on ventilators. Three infants have tested positive in the past three days, as well as 6 children under the age of 2 in the past week.

The health department says 4th of July activities, youth camps, and get-togethers with unvaccinated friends/family are to blame for the spike in cases. Health officials warned earlier this week the delta variant may be in the region soon, after more than 60 cases were reported in the past week, and the variant is reported in two neighboring counties.