Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest number of COVID cases since beginning of pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) Gov. Andy Beshear addressed Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19. Beshear says Kentuckians must keep their guard up.

“Today’s report shows that when we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads. This is everywhere and we must keep our guard up,” said Gov. Beshear. “The only positive news in today’s report is our positivity rate is still under 4% at 3.82%.”

Gov. Beshear said there were 1,002 new cases reported, the second highest number reported since the pandemic began. Of these new cases, 145 are children aged 18 and younger. The youngest is only five months old.

“Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” said the Governor. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance. Let’s do better – everyone around us is depending on it.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 19, 2020)

LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS: