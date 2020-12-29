LIVE NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 press conference

FILE – In this Monday, May 11, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the coronavirus situation. Kentucky voters concerned about being at risk of contracting the coronavirus will be able to cast mail-in ballots under a bipartisan agreement reached by Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to ring in the new year safely and announced two new vaccine allocations, totaling 53,700 doses, for Kentucky the week of Jan. 4: 27,300 doses from Pfizer and 26,400 doses from Moderna.

“I ask every single Kentuckian to keep any New Year’s celebration small, preferably your own household or one more,” said Gov. Beshear. “Remember, going to a big party, hosting a big party or going to any gathering where you’re going to take your masks off will spread this virus at a time where Kentucky is doing better than most, but the virus is rampaging through the United States and we’re seeing record deaths just about everywhere.”

The Governor also said today Walgreens reported 1,009 additional vaccinations administered to long-term care residents and staff; CVS reported 501.

Eviction Prevention Update

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that the CDC has extended its moratorium on evictions through Jan. 31, 2021. The Governor renewed a previous executive order mandating that the CDC moratorium apply in Kentucky. The CDC order and the tenant declaration required by the CDC order and by the Governor’s order are available online.

Face Coverings Mandate Extended

Today, the Governor renewed the state’s face coverings mandate for an additional 30 days; the current executive order is set to expire at 4:59 p.m. on Jan. 2 and the new order will be effective on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.

Pharmacy Refills Update

Today, Gov. Beshear signed Executive Order 2020-1057 that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. The current executive order is set to expire at the end of Jan. 3; the new order will be effective for 30 days beginning Jan. 4.

DDS Glass Doors Completes Todd County Expansion

The Governor announced today that freezer and cooler door manufacturer DDS Glass Doors LLC is relocating to a larger facility in Elkton, a $1.6 million expansion expected to create 50 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs in the years ahead. To learn more, see the full release.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)