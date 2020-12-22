Gov. Beshear and first lady get COVID vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear received COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday morning. The top two Republican legislative leaders, Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, also received the vaccine on Tuesday.

About 7,000 Kentuckians, the vast majority of them health care workers in hospitals, have been vaccinated since Dec. 14. In the Tri-State, Baptist Health in Madisonville was one of the first hospitals in state to receive the Pfizer vaccine. They began vaccinating healthcare workers on Dec. 16.

While Owensboro Health Regional Hospital was not initially set to receive early doses of the vaccine, Eyewitness News has learned the hospital is expecting the vaccine very soon. The governor’s office initially told us the hospital didn’t meet the necessary criteria for the initial round of vaccines.

