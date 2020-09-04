Gov. Beshear extends face mask mandate, moratorium on evictions

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Gov. Beshear extended the state’s executive order on evictions to reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31.

The moratorium does not not relieve anyone of the obligation to pay rent or comply with any other obligation under a tenancy, lease or similar contract. The CDC order allows landlords to charge and collect fees, penalties and interest for failure to timely pay rent, but prohibits evictions for nonpayment or late payment of such fees, penalties or interest. The CDC order applies in Kentucky through the end of the year.

Beshear also extended the mandate for face coverings in some situations for another 30 days. To read the new executive order, click here. The mandate first went into effect on July 10.

The governor also extended the executive order that allows pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. The current executive order is set to expire Sunday at midnight, the new order will be effective for 30 days beginning September.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

