UPDATE: Gov. Beshear and family test negative for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear and his family have tested negative for COVID-19 after feeling ill earlier in the day on Tuesday.
The governor canceled his daily press conference and a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Frankfort on Tuesday after he and the First Lady “began not feeling well”, according to a news release.
The governor’s office says “he is feeling better, but will provide tonight’s update via video and not a press conference.”
The governor’s live updates will resume on Wednesday.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)
