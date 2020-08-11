UPDATE: Gov. Beshear and family test negative for COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror” to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won’t back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Beshear and his family have tested negative for COVID-19 after feeling ill earlier in the day on Tuesday.

The governor canceled his daily press conference and a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Frankfort on Tuesday after he and the First Lady “began not feeling well”, according to a news release.

The governor’s office says “he is feeling better, but will provide tonight’s update via video and not a press conference.”

The governor’s live updates will resume on Wednesday.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

