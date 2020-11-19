LIVE: Gov. Beshear to hold daily COVID update

Coronavirus Watch
Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky Gov. Beshear will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. You will be able to watch it in this story.

(WEHT) Will Gov. Beshear announce more restrictions today? On Wednesday, Beshear announced that all public and private K-12 schools are to cease in-person instruction beginning November 23.

The following restrictions are in effect from Friday, November 20 at 5 p.m. local time to Sunday, December 13 at 11:59 p.m.

  • Restaurants are closed to indoor dining. Delivery and to-go is allowed, as well as outdoor dining if mask mandates and other things are followed.
  • Indoor social gatherings- limited to your current household plus one other household, eight people or less
  • Indoor venues, event spaces or theatres (includes funerals and weddings) – no more than 25 people per room
  • Gyms, fitness centers and pools: 33% occupancy, must maintain 6 feet apart, group classes prohibited, masks required

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories