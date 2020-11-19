LIVE: Gov. Beshear to hold daily COVID update

Kentucky Gov. Beshear will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. You will be able to watch it in this story.

(WEHT) Will Gov. Beshear announce more restrictions today? On Wednesday, Beshear announced that all public and private K-12 schools are to cease in-person instruction beginning November 23.

The following restrictions are in effect from Friday, November 20 at 5 p.m. local time to Sunday, December 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Restaurants are closed to indoor dining. Delivery and to-go is allowed, as well as outdoor dining if mask mandates and other things are followed.

Indoor social gatherings- limited to your current household plus one other household, eight people or less

Indoor venues, event spaces or theatres (includes funerals and weddings) – no more than 25 people per room

Gyms, fitness centers and pools: 33% occupancy, must maintain 6 feet apart, group classes prohibited, masks required

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)