Gov. Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID-19 fight as first vaccine doses arrive

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear asked Kentuckians to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 even as the commonwealth welcomed the first shipment of vaccine against the deadly virus.

“We are seeing good trends and getting great news in our battle against COVID-19. We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week, and now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus,” the Governor said, heralding news that the first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines had arrived at Louisville’s UPS Worldport.

“Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first. We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state.”

The draft of the Kentucky vaccine plan, which includes an outline of planning phases, critical populations and vaccine provider enrollment and administration, can be read in full here.