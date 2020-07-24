Gov. Holcomb signs face mask mandate, puts health departments in charge of enforcement

FILE – In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb wears a mask in Kokomo, Ind. Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday July 27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

(WEHT) As promised, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday signed an executive order mandating face masks be worn in public in the Hoosier state. The mandate has drawn the ire of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill who says Gov. Holcomb doesn’t have the authority to issue such an executive order. Hill says under the emergency management and disaster law, it is up to the General Assembly to make a mask mandate law. Hill says the governor should call a special legislative session.

Several local sheriff’s offices have released statements saying they will not enforce the face mask mandate. The official mandate puts the responsibility of enforcement on the local health departments. The executive order does not include criminal penalties.

The mandate goes into effect Monday, July 27, at 12:01 a.m., and lasts for 30 days until Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

