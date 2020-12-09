Holcomb capping social gatherings, directing hospitals to delay non-emergent procedures

INDIANAPOLIS– In an effort to preserve hospital ICU capacity and to lessen the strain on hospitals, Gov. Holcomb will be directing hospitals to postpone or reschedule all non-emergent/critical in-patient procedures. These procedures are to be delayed for a 3-week period from December 16 through January 3.

Starting this weekend, all social gatherings will be capped based on county metrics. For red counties like Gibson and Pike, that means social gatherings will be limited to 25 people. For orange counties, the cap is 50. People will not be able to get permission from local health departments to hold larger gatherings.

K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue, but attendance is limited to participants, support personnel, and parents/guardians plus their minor children for counties in the red. Those in blue, yellow, or orange must limit capacity to 25 percent, in consultation with local health departments.

College and professional sports may continue with participants, support personnel and family members. A local health department may approve a plan for fan attendance of up to 25 percent capacity.

A panel of experts are meeting Thursday to discuss whether Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized for emergency use in the United States. Pfizer’s vaccine, developed with its German partner BioNTech, is expected to be endorsed by FDA advisers as early as this week, with delivery of 100 million doses — enough for 50 million Americans — anticipated in coming months.

The first doses of the vaccines, about 55,000 doses, are expected to arrive next week. Deaconess Hospital in Evansville will be one of the first five hospitals in the state to get the vaccine. The first focus will be on frontline healthcare workers and long term care staff.

The first round of vaccinations is expected to last through January. The next group that will be eligible for the vaccine will be essential workers and the vulnerable population.

Until a large portion of Indiana is vaccinated, which will take many months after distribution starts, Dr. Box said Hoosiers need to stay the course — mask up, stay socially distanced, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.

Wednesday afternoon, the state reported an additional 5,853 cases and 98 additional deaths. All of Indiana’s counties are now in either orange or red on the state’s color-coded county map.

