Gov. Holcomb, state officials to provide update on Indiana coronavirus response

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS––Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on this page.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported, as of Wednesday, 736,504 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine and 258,213 are fully vaccinated.

The state’s decline in hospitalizations and positivity rate looks to be continuing, though daily death reports have been holding steady.

Holcomb and Dr. Box are expected to give a thorough update on the state’s vaccine distribution progress, as well as addressing new concerns about new variants of the virus spreading across the United States.

On Tuesday, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly’s combination therapy of bamlanivimab and etesevimab to treat COVID-19, Eli Lilly and Company announced Tuesday.

On the national front, President Joe Biden hopes to get his $1.9-trillion COVID relief package to the House and Senate floor soon.

And in international news, South Africa will give the unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its front-line health workers beginning next week as a study to see what protection it provides from COVID-19, particularly against the variant dominant there, the health minister said Wednesday.