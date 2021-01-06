Gov. JB Pritzker announces state-wide mask mandate extended

IDPH announces 7,569 new cases of COVID-19 and 139 additional deaths

by: Gretchen Teske

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has extended the mask madate for the state of Illinois for an additional 150 days as the state nears 1 million cases of COVID-19.

The original mask mandate established through an emergency rule to the Control of Communicable Disease Code expired Sunday, Jan. 3.  However, a subsequent emergency rule was filed Jan. 4 and is in effect for 150 days.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 999,288 total cases, including 17,096 deaths In addition, the IDPH has announced 7,569 new cases of COVID-19 and 139 additional deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,974 specimens for a total 13,698,428.  

As of last night, 3,928 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 812 patients were in the ICU and 451 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Dec. 30- Jan. 5 is 8.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 30- Jan. 5 is 9.9%.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)

