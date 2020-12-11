IDPH: 9,420 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 190 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 9,420 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, including 190 additional deaths.

IDPH reported a total of 832,951 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 14,050 deaths.

Also, public health officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,448 specimens for a total 11,586,296. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 4 – December 10, 2020 is 9.4%.” They also reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 11.1% for the December 4-10 time period.

As of Thursday night, 5,141 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of those patients, 1,081 were in the ICU and 635 were on ventilators.