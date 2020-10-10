Green River District Health Department reporting 98 new COVID cases and 5 related deaths

(WEHT) Green River District Health Department reported Saturday 98 new cases of COVID-19 in our Western Kentucky counties, along with 5 new COVID related deaths.

Daviess County, which entered the “red” zone Friday, has 26 new cases, and Henderson has an additional 40 new cases. Ohio and Union Counties added 12 new cases, Webster County added six, and Hancock and McLean Counties both reported one new case.

One of the COVID-19 related deaths was a resident of Daviess County, two were residents of Union County, and Hancock and Henderson Counties each had one resident death. This is the first death reported out of Hancock County. The district has lost a total of 57 residents to COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed cases in the district, 30 people are currently hospitalized. 299 (7%) out of all reported cases have required hospitalization.

This story was originally published on October 10, 2020

