Grim reaper spreads his message at Florida beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fl (WJXT) A grim message from the grim reaper: coronavirus can kill. This Florida lawyer has been traveling all over the state spreading his message. He’s run into a lot of skeptics, some even scream at him. So why does he do it?

“I hope people heed this warning, being safe, wearing masks, not congregating in small places. Cancel this ridiculous convention, “says Daniel Uhfelder.

Uhfelder began his tour in March, when COVID-19 started to spread in Florida. He blames a lack of government response for the growing number of positive cases. The Republican National Convention is also scheduled to be in Jacksonville next month, despite the city having some of the highest growth rates of the virus in the country.

“Jacksonville was on my list because it was one of the first cities to open the beaches.”

But not everybody agrees with Uhfelder’s message. One beach goer said, “Obviously it’s not the flu, but I don’t think it’s so much more severe than the flu.” Another person said, “Let’s not give everything up because were sick. As crazy as that sounds, it’s a bit too much.”

“I hope that one day I don’t do this anymore myself. There’s mixed emotions, it’s a free country but I think this is necessary,” says Uhfelder.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

