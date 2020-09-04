Health experts warn against COVID-19 surge due to Labor Day

VANDERBURGH COOUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)— Health officials are hoping to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases. This may be unlikely with Labor Day on the horizon.

The Green River Health District reported its highest amount of positive COVID-19 cases seen in one day on Thursday. There were 63 new cases seen across their seven counties.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department said it saw a surge in cases shortly after our last two holiday weekends.

“Fourth of July being the biggest spike that we’ve had during the onset of COVID,” said Lynn Herr from the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The number of positive COVID-19 cases doubled between July 4 and July 18.

Health officials are hoping they don’t see the same surge two weeks after Labor Day. They are asking families to have celebrations outside while practicing social distancing.

It’s advised not to travel to hot spots. If you do need to travel, the same health guidelines apply.

“If you are inside the car with other people that are not in your immediate family, they need to wear a mask while they are traveling in the car,” Herr explained. She said these guidelines are essential to stop the spread of coronavirus with flu season being just around the corner.

If you catch COVID-19 during flu season, you are more susceptible to also get the flu and vice versa.

“If you are sick with either flu or COVID, your immunity is down,” said Herr. Flu vaccines are already available.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)